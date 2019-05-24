Fever-Tree chairman tempers expectations after record summer

The chairman of Fever-Tree will tell shareholders in the drinks giant to temper their excitement this summer when it comes achieving record sales, pointing out how unique and successful last summer was for the company.

Bill Ronald is set to address investors at the company’s annual general meeting in London on Friday at 11.30am.

He is expected to say: “The beginning of 2019 has seen further encouraging operational progress across our key international regions as the group continues to invest in widening and deepening its distribution networks.

“Whilst we are mindful of last year’s exceptional summer trading performance in the UK, we remain confident in achieving Board expectations for the full year ending December 31 2019.”

In March, Fever-Tree revealed a 34% jump in pre-tax profits to £75.6 million on sales of £237.4 million for the last financial year.

The company was helped by the long, hot summer, the Royal Wedding and the World Cup.

Press Association