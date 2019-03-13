Fears for pupils as school building collapses in Nigeria
Scores of children are thought to be inside the building in Lagos.
Rescue efforts are under way in Nigeria after a three-storey school building collapsed while classes were taking place.
Associated Press video from the scene showed at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble.
People were crowded around the scene in the densely populated neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.
They cheered as the child was lifted out.
Press Association