Rescue efforts are under way in Nigeria after a three-storey school building collapsed while classes were taking place.

Rescue efforts are under way in Nigeria after a three-storey school building collapsed while classes were taking place.

Fears for pupils as school building collapses in Nigeria

Scores of children are thought to be inside the building.

Associated Press video from the scene showed at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble.

People help a child after he was rescued from the scene of a building collapse in Lagos (AP)

People were crowded around the scene in the densely populated neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

They cheered as the child was lifted out.

Press Association