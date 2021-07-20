Fears at spate of extreme weather all around globe

An airplane flies over the Grandview Fire as it rages across counties in Oregon, US. Photo: Reuters

OUTBREAKS of extreme weather were reported on four continents yesterday , as record floods and forest fires caused emergencies everywhere from the US and Russia to China and New Zealand.

As Germany and lowland Europe attempted to recover from last week’s devastating floods, firefighters in the US state of Oregon continued to battle the massive “bootleg fire” that has already blazed its way through nearly 1,295 square kilometres of tinder-dry woodlands.

At the same time, emergency services in Siberia fought fires that have choked nearly 50 cities in smoke, while in China torrential rains in the north-west region of Inner Mongolia caused two reservoirs to burst their dams.

The spate of apocalyptic images has raised concerns about the effect of climate change, with environmentalists claiming that rising global temperatures make seasonal weather events far more volatile. In Germany, where at least 165 people are now believed to have died in flooding since last Wednesday, officials defended themselves yesterday against criticism that they had failed to respond adequately.

Speaking on a tour of flood-stricken areas, Horst Seehofer, the German interior minister, said it would be “completely inconceivable for such a catastrophe to be managed centrally”.

German rescue workers are continuing to search for dozens of people still missing in the floods, the country’s worst natural disaster in half a century.

Officials are understood to be planning an immediate €385m regional relief package, amid warnings that some residents now face months without electricity or running water.

Searches are also under way in Belgium, where 31 have been declared dead in the floods and more than 160 people are still missing.

In Oregon and California, there were warnings of new forest fires being sparked by lightning. The bootleg fire has already burned an area roughly the size of Los Angeles, with more than 2,000 people forced to evacuate.

“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fires,” the National Weather Service in California said on Twitter.

Some of the infernos have spread in steep, remote areas that are almost inaccessible to fire crews. Around 70 active forest fires have burned nearly 4,400 square kilometres of territory across the US.

There were similar scenes in northern regions of Russia, with smoke from wildfires forcing the airport of the Siberian city of Yakutsk to shut, and choking 50 other nearby towns and settlements.

Russian officials said they were the worst fires in 150 years.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry deployed two amphibious aircraft to Yakutia to help a 2,000-strong force of firefighters, although locals said it was not enough.

“We can’t see each other because of the smoke, our eyes are burning and the smoke is very dangerous for the health of us villagers,” said Vasiliy Krivoshapkin.

In China, a weekend of unusually heavy downpours caused the collapse of two dams at reservoirs serving the Inner Mongolian city of Hulunbuir. Footage posted on Chinese social media showed one of the dams being completely swept away by water, inundating fields and rushing down motorways. Nearby villages were evacuated.

The collapse of the dams has raised concerns over the ability of ageing infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events.

China has more than 98,000 reservoirs that are used to regulate floods, generate power and facilitate shipping, many more than 40 years old.

In India, 35 people were killed as “monstrous” seasonal monsoon rains fell nationwide, triggering landslides and house collapses.

Around 30 of the fatalities were in three suburbs of Mumbai, where several houses crumbled in landslides.

The extreme weather also hit Southern Hemisphere nations currently in winter, with New Zealand receiving the equivalent of one month of rain over the weekend.

A state of emergency was declared in the Buller District on South Island where thousands were evacuated from their homes.

