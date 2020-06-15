FBI to oversee probe after black man found hanging from tree in California

This undated photo provided by the family of Robert Fuller via Najee Ali shows Robert Fuller, who was found dead Wednesday, June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree in Poncitlán Square, in Palmdale, Calif. (Courtesy of Robert Fuller Family via AP)

State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in southern California, officials said following large weekend protests.

The body of Robert Fuller was discovered last week at a park near City Hall in the city of Palmdale.

The county medical examiner and coroner’s office said the 24-year-old appeared to have died by suicide, prompting an outcry by his family who believed he was not suicidal and community members who called for an independent investigation and post-mortem.

“The initial report appeared to be consistent with a suicide but we felt it prudent to roll that back and continue to look deeper,” Dr Jonathan Lucas said at a news conference.

Officials noted that investigators only found rope and a backpack in the park, and nothing to indicate foul play.

The state attorney general’s office and the FBI’s Civil Rights Division will oversee the investigation, which is being led by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide bureau, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The coroner’s office has completed a post-mortem but is awaiting toxicology results, Dr Lucas said. Investigators are also looking at Mr Fuller’s medical history.

Homicide detectives also plan to analyse the rope and its knot, canvass the area for video footage, interview Mr Fuller’s social services case worker and speak to anyone who had recently interacted with him.

They are also seeking to meet his family, authorities said.

It is the right thing to do. https://t.co/CgxsWgyIc8 — Scott Wilk (@ScottWilkCA) June 14, 2020

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters marched from the park near City Hall to the sheriff’s station, many carrying signs that read “Justice for Robert Fuller”.

An online petition demanding an investigation has collected more than 200,000 signatures.

The city has issued a statement supporting an independent inquiry, and three elected officials — county supervisor Kathryn Barger, state senator Scott Wilk and assemblyman Tom Lackey — urged California attorney general Xavier Becerra to lead the probe.

Mr Fuller’s death came amid nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The case also brought to light the death of another black man who was found hanging from a tree on May 31 in Victorville, a desert city about 45 miles east of Palmdale.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said foul play was not suspected in the death of 38-year-old Malcolm Harsch, but his family said they were concerned it would be ruled a suicide to avoid further attention.

Mr Villanueva said his investigators will consult with San Bernardino detectives to see if there are any possible links between the deaths of the two men.

