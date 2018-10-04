FBI report ‘shows no Kavanaugh misconduct’

The confidential FBI report into allegations that Brett Kavanaugh sexually abused women three decades ago “found no hint of misconduct” by the Supreme Court nominee, a top Senate Republican has said.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley made his remarks – and urged his colleagues to confirm the conservative judge – in a written statement hours after the post-midnight delivery of the FBI document to Congress.

With Mr Kavanaugh’s uncertain prospects for approval depending in part on the decisions of five wavering senators, politicians began viewing the document in a secure room in the Capitol complex.

“There’s nothing in it that we didn’t already know,” Mr Grassley said, basing his comment on a briefing he said he had received from committee aides.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (Alex Brandon/AP)

He added: “This investigation found no hint of misconduct.”

Democrats have complained that the FBI’s reopening of its Kavanaugh background check has been far too limited, leaving out contact with crucial potential witnesses.

Mr Grassley said the FBI could not “locate any third parties who can attest to any of the allegations”, and he said there is “no contemporaneous evidence”.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already started a process that will produce a crucial test vote in his polarised chamber on Friday on Mr Kavanaugh’s fate.

I just filed cloture on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. There will be plenty of time for Members to review and be briefed on this supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018

Should Republicans get the majority of votes they need – and vice president Mike Pence is available to cast the tiebreaker, if necessary – that would set up a decisive roll call on his confirmation, probably over the weekend.

“Senators ought to wipe away the muck from all the mudslinging and politics and look at this nomination with clear eyes,” Mr Grassley said, echoing accusations against Democrats that Mr McConnell has been making.

He added: “It’s time to vote. I’ll be voting to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

Three women have accused Mr Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in separate incidents in the 1980s.

Mr Kavanaugh, 53, now a judge on the powerful District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals, has denied the claims.

While the FBI interviews were to focus on sexual assault allegations, Democrats have also called into question his drinking habits during high school and college and dishonest comments they say he has made about his background.

Mr Kavanaugh has said stories of bad behaviour while drinking are exaggerated.

Press Association