Mexican authorities search for evidence as they work to locate four Americans who were shot by gunmen and then kidnapped shortly after crossing the border in Matamoros Photo: Reuters/Stringer

The identities of three of the four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico after being ambushed when they crossed the border have been made public.

Christina Hickson says her son, 28-year-old Zindell Brown, is one of the group of four Americans who drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, reported WPDE.

The news channel also reported that two of the others kidnapped are Shaeed Woodard, from Lake City, South Carolina, and Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee, who is from Myrtle Beach.

The fourth member of the group is is Eric James Williams, whose North Carolina diver’s license was found at the scene, reported ABC News.

The group had crossed the Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, near the Gulf coast in a white minivan when they were ambushed by gunmen who fired on the passengers, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.

The four Americans were then placed in another vehicle and driven from the scene by their captors, the embassy said.

The US State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping. The region is on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.

The border city of Matamoros is largely controlled by the Gulf drug cartel, with violence and migrant smuggling rife. Video has emerged of violence on the streets on Friday.

Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants responsible for the assault and kidnapping.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of the kidnappers.