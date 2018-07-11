Father of doctor involved in Thailand cave rescue dies

An Australian doctor who was the last man out of the Thailand cave found out his father died shortly after the dramatic rescue attempt.

Richard Harris played a key role in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from the flooded cave in northern Thailand.

Mr Harris's boss Andrew Pearce said: "This is clearly a time of grief for the Harris family, magnified by the physical and emotional demands of being part of this week's highly complex and ultimately successful rescue operation."

He said the anaesthetist and experienced cave diver would return to his home in Adelaide soon.

Mr Pearce did not say how the father had died and asked for the family's privacy to be respected.

Australia's foreign minister Julie Bishop praised the team members involved in the rescue effort.

"An extraordinary international effort by Thai-led team who rescued 12 boys & Wild Boars soccer coach," she said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Thailand's navy Seals, who were central to the rescue effort, said on their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely.

Eight of the boys were rescued by a team of 18 Thai and international divers on Sunday and Monday.

"We are not sure if this is a miracle, a science, or what. All the thirteen Wild Boars are now out of the cave," the Seals said, referring to the name of the boys' football team.

"Everyone is safe."

