Fatalities reported after shooting at Texas high school
The assistant principal of Santa Fe High School said a suspect has been ‘arrested and secured’.
Police are reporting fatalities after a shooting at a Texas high school, according to local media.
Television station KHOU and the Houston Chronicle cited unnamed federal, county and police officials following the shooting at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles south east of Houston.
The school district confirmed an unspecified number of injuries but is not immediately releasing further details.
Assistant principal Cris Richardson said a suspect has been “arrested and secured”.
Press Association