Fatal shooting targets elderly siblings in Hong Kong

Four elderly siblings have been shot, one fatally, by a relative in a rare instance of gun violence in Hong Kong that was apparently sparked by a family dispute.

The two men and two women were shot in the head and arm and all were sent to a hospital, where one, an 80-year-old woman, later died, officials said.

A 44-year-old woman in possession of a gun was apprehended in a shopping mall near the site of the attack, Chief Inspector Hui Hong-kit told reporters. “We believe the motive behind the attack was family conflict,” he said, adding that police would also investigate how the suspect obtained the weapon.

The firearm used in the shooting (AP) Firearms are tightly controlled in Hong Kong and such shootings are highly unusual, usually restricted to armed robbers and members of organised crime groups known as triads. The Asian financial hub is considered generally safe, although thieves this year have twice attacked jewellery shops using hammers.

According to police statistics, 10 murders were recorded between January and April this year, up by two from the same period last year. It was not clear whether firearms were used in any of those killings. The incident took place in Quarry Bay Park on Hong Kong Island.

The local Apple Daily newspaper said the dispute appeared to have been financial in nature and that the suspect appeared calm as she was being taken into custody with a hood placed over her head.

