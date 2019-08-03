Fatal 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Indonesia

An earthquake that struck off Indonesia’s Java island has left four people dead and damaged more than 200 houses, swaying buildings as far away as the capital, Jakarta.

The US Geological Survey said Friday night’s 6.8-magnitude quake was centred 94 miles from Banten province off Java’s south-west coast.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said four people died while fleeing in Banten and West Java.

Four others were injured.

The quake swayed buildings as far away as the capital (AP)

Mr Wibowo said 223 houses were damaged, mostly in Banten’s Pandeglang region, where a deadly tsunami struck without warning last December.

Hundreds of people who had fled to temporary shelters have now returned home.

The quake was felt in Jakarta, where buildings swayed for nearly a minute. Television footage showed workers and residents running out of high-rise buildings in the city.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

PA Media