News World News

Saturday 6 October 2018

Far-right rally in Madrid draws thousands angry with Spanish government

No member of a mainstream political party attended the rally.

Demonstrators protest holding Spanish flags in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Demonstrators protest holding Spanish flags in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Thousands of Spaniards have protested in Madrid against the Socialist-led government at a rally organised by marginal right-wing groups.

The protesters gathered in front of the Spanish parliament on Saturday, many holding either the current-day Spanish flag or its predecessor that stood for the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

ipanews_4925abbf-e1df-42e0-a2bb-83d489e99f4a_embedded238972356
A man holds the pre-constitutional Spanish flag (Manu Fernandez/AP)

The crowd shouted slogans against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, calling him a “separatist” for his willingness to meet with the pro-independence leaders of the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

No member of a mainstream political party attended the rally.

Mr Sanchez took power early this year after then prime minister Mariano Rajoy lost a no-confidence vote following a corruption scandal in his conservative party.

Catalan separatist parliament members contributed to Mr Rajoy’s downfall in that vote.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News