Far-right anti-immigrant party ‘wins one in five votes’ in Swedish election
A poll gave the far-right Sweden Democrats 19.2% of the vote.
An exit poll is projecting that nearly one in five Swedish voters backed an anti-immigrant party with white supremacist roots in the Scandinavian country’s election.
However, Swedish broadcaster SVT said its poll from Sunday’s election indicates that the centre-left Social Democrats governing Sweden now would remain the largest party in parliament.
The poll projects that the ruling party received 26.2% of the vote.
If the exit poll results carry over to the official count, the far-right Sweden Democrats would be the second-largest party in parliament.
The poll gave the party 19.2% of the vote.
