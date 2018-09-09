News World News

Sunday 9 September 2018

Far-right anti-immigrant party ‘wins one in five votes’ in Swedish election

A poll gave the far-right Sweden Democrats 19.2% of the vote.

People vote in polling booths during election day in Stockholm (Hanna Franzen/TT News Agency via AP)
People vote in polling booths during election day in Stockholm (Hanna Franzen/TT News Agency via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

An exit poll is projecting that nearly one in five Swedish voters backed an anti-immigrant party with white supremacist roots in the Scandinavian country’s election.

However, Swedish broadcaster SVT said its poll from Sunday’s election indicates that the centre-left Social Democrats governing Sweden now would remain the largest party in parliament.

ipanews_39a27b78-619e-41e0-a5fc-09627537c862_embedded238434416
Jimmie Akesson, leader of the right-wing nationalist Sweden Democrats party, prepares to vote in Stockholm (Stina Stjernkvist/TT via AP)

The poll projects that the ruling party received 26.2% of the vote.

If the exit poll results carry over to the official count, the far-right Sweden Democrats would be the second-largest party in parliament.

The poll gave the party 19.2% of the vote.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News