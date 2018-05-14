Farmer suspected of killing six family members in Australia shooting

A 61-year-old farmer is suspected of carrying out Australia’s worst mass shooting in 22 years, shooting dead six family members, including four of his grandchildren, before killing himself last week, according to a state official.

