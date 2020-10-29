Farage hails Trump as ‘bravest person I have ever met’ during Arizona rally

Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage has described Donald Trump as “the bravest person I have ever met” as he appeared on stage alongside the US president at a rally in Arizona.

Mr Trump introduced the former Ukip leader to his supporters at an airport in Phoenix, calling Mr Farage “a friend of mine, a lot of people say ‘one of the most powerful men in Europe'”.

Mr Farage told the crowd: “I have got to say four years ago I was honoured to come to America to bring the Brexit message, the message that you can beat the establishment.

“And that is what Donald Trump did – he beat the pollsters, he beat the media, he beat all the predictions, and here’s the worst bit: they’ve never forgiven him for it.

“They have spent four years trying to delegitimise him. Four years of the Russia hoax, four years of false impeachment – most human beings under that barrage would have given up.

“This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life.

“And when you vote next week you are not just voting for who the president of the United States of America is – vital though that question may be – you are voting for the leader of the free world.”

Mr Farage also spoke in support of the US president during his 2016 campaign.

PA Media