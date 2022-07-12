Far out: Nasa’s space telescope lets us peer back to dawn of time

This image, known as Webb's First Deep Field, is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI

Our view of the universe just expanded: the first image from Nasa’s new space telescope unveiled late last night is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos so far.

The first image from the $10bn (€9.9bn) James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance – closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.

That image will be followed today by the release of four more galactic beauty shots from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

The “Deep Field” image released at a White House event last night is filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground and faint and extremely distant galaxies peeking through here and there.

Part of the image is light from not too long after the Big Bang, which was 13.8 billion years ago.

Seconds before he unveiled it, President Joe Biden marvelled at the image he said showed “the oldest documented light in the history of the universe from over 13 billion – let me say that again – 13 billion years ago. It’s hard to fathom.”

The busy image with hundreds of specks, streaks, spirals and swirls of white, yellow, orange and red is only “one little speck of the universe,” Nasas administrator Bill Nelson said.

The pictures expected today include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty, and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6m km) from Earth in January.

Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the early days of the universe and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus.

Webb is the successor to the ageing Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has stared as far back as 13.4bn years. It found the light wave of an extremely bright galaxy in 2016. Astronomers measure how far back they look in light-years with one light-year being 5.8 trillion miles (9.3trn km).

“Webb can see backwards in time to just after the Big Bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away that the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to our telescopes,” said Jonathan Gardner, Webb’s deputy project scientist.

The deepest view of the cosmos is not a record that will stand for very long, since scientists are expected to use the Webb telescope to go even deeper.

Thomas Zurbuchen, Nasa science mission chief said when he saw the images he got emotional and so did his colleagues: “It’s really hard to not look at the universe in new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal.”