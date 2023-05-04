Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful daughter’ stabbed to death on way home from buying mum gift

The family of a charity worker stabbed to death in a random attack while returning home from buying her mother a gift has described her as “beautiful and kind-hearted.”

Johanita Dogbey (31) is said to have been on the phone to her grandmother who heard a “terrible scream” when she was attacked from behind during the attack near Brixton’s O2 Academy in London on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ms Dogbey’s father Yao told MailOnline: “We have no words at this moment. My daughter was beautiful and kind hearted.”

Ms Dogbey’s younger brother Maurice told the site: “We are trying to understand what has happened and are completely broken. As far as we know there was no link between my sister and the attacker. We are waiting to meet with the police to get a full update.

“This whole thing has left us devastated. It’s too much for us.”

Ms Dogbey was the founder of the Odette Foundation, a charity which supported people with sickle cell disease in Ghana and Togo.

A colleague at the foundation told the Standard: “She really was a good person.

“I’m working behind the scenes and on the social media of the charity. I’m not sure how I will ever be able to continue without her.”

Police believe Ms Dogbey was attacked from behind by a man she did not know at around 4.04pm on Monday in Stockwell Park Walk.

Speaking to the Standard, a local resident said: “I was with her dad at the crime scene. He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home.

“She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter’s number but got no answer.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “I am in regular contact with officers leading the investigation into this brutal attack and my thoughts continue to be with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to support them at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I recognise that the community will be experiencing worry and considerable concern and we have extra officers out in the community to answer questions and provide a visible presence.

“My police neighbourhood policing teams have visited local community centres and businesses taking on board concerns and to ensure we are having the right conversations with local people at this time.

“I would also ask people to share anything that they feel might help the investigating detectives.”

Police on Wednesday were granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old can be held in custody for a further 36 hours after officers applied for a warrant of further detention at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.