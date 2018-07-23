A US school district is giving its surveillance system an upgrade with the introduction of facial recognition.

Facial recognition system to boost security in some US schools

The technology introduced in a New York state district means they will soon check each face against a database of expelled students, sex offenders and other possible trouble makers.

It could be the start of a trend as more schools wary of shootings consider the technology.

Just last week, a Seattle company began offering a free version of its facial recognition system to schools.

Facial recognition gates at an airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Already, the Lockport district’s plan has opened a debate in the community.

Microsoft President Brad Smith in a recent blog called for government regulation.

The New York Civil Liberties Union wants to keep the technology out of schools in Lockport and throughout New York, calling it invasive and inaccurate.

