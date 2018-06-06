Facebook to fund original news shows from US networks

The move comes as the social media giant plans to kill off its “trending” news section to make way for what it considers “trustworthy” and “informative” news.

Despite efforts to clamp down, the company continues to grapple with fake news and misinformation, not to mention plain old click bait on its users’ news feeds.

Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news partnerships, said the shows will be original and exclusive to Facebook, rather than adapting TV programs from elsewhere for a Facebook audience.