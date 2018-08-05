Facebook starts testing dating service internally

Facebook has confirmed it has started testing its new dating feature internally.

Facebook has confirmed it has started testing its new dating feature internally.

The social network, which announced plans to enter the dating business during its F8 conference in May, regularly tests new features internally ahead of launch to iron out any bugs.

Facebook is internally testing Facebook Dating.



I can't go past the signup screen because they are not activating all non-employee Dating profiles because, well, it's "pre-launch" ;) pic.twitter.com/VQFHUJIkuX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 3, 2018

The development comes after an independent app researcher claimed to have gained access to the sign-up screen of Facebook Dating.

Back in May, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the dating service would be an opt-in feature that allows users to create a separate dating profile to their existing Facebook account and would not match them up with anyone they are already friends with.

Facebook announced plans for a dating service in May. (Facebook)

Dating is a good opportunity for Facebook, given that around 200 million users on the social network list themselves as single.

Facebook’s offering will put it in competition with existing dating apps and services, ranging from Match.com to Tinder, in an increasingly popular sector estimated to contribute £11.7 billion to the UK economy each year.

Mr Zuckerberg said his aim for the tool is to create “real, long-term relationships” and “not just hook-ups”.

Press Association