News World News

Sunday 5 August 2018

Facebook starts testing dating service internally

The company first announced plans for a dating service in May.

Facebook’s offering will put it in competition with existing dating apps and services (PA)
Facebook’s offering will put it in competition with existing dating apps and services (PA)

By Jamie Harris, Press Association Technology Reporter

Facebook has confirmed it has started testing its new dating feature internally.

The social network, which announced plans to enter the dating business during its F8 conference in May, regularly tests new features internally ahead of launch to iron out any bugs.

The development comes after an independent app researcher claimed to have gained access to the sign-up screen of Facebook Dating.

Back in May, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the dating service would be an opt-in feature that allows users to create a separate dating profile to their existing Facebook account and would not match them up with anyone they are already friends with.

ipanews_75a42cd1-1c8b-4375-b85b-946cb41f6a31_embedded1034286
Facebook announced plans for a dating service in May. (Facebook)

Dating is a good opportunity for Facebook, given that around 200 million users on the social network list themselves as single.

Facebook’s offering will put it in competition with existing dating apps and services, ranging from Match.com to Tinder, in an increasingly popular sector estimated to contribute £11.7 billion to the UK economy each year.

Mr Zuckerberg said his aim for the tool is to create “real, long-term relationships” and “not just hook-ups”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News