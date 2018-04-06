News World News

Friday 6 April 2018

Facebook says up to 2.7m EU users affected by leak

The EU justice commissioner will have a telephone call with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg next week to address the massive data leaks.

By Associated Press

The European Union says Facebook has admitted up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

EU spokesman Christian Wigand said justice commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook/PA)

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the US company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.

Mr Wigand said EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days “a strong co-ordinated approach” on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.

