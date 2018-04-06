Facebook says up to 2.7m EU users affected by leak

EU spokesman Christian Wigand said justice commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg (Facebook/PA)

The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the US company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.

It seems that with #Facebook things got a bit out of hand, now the situation needs to be handled. I do not want to see people being manipulated in a direction which is unknown to them, by unknown people who pay for it. — Věra Jourová (@VeraJourova) April 6, 2018

Mr Wigand said EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days “a strong co-ordinated approach” on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.