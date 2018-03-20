Facebook Probe: Cambridge Analytica suspends Chief Executive Alexander Nix

The board of Cambridge Analytica has announced it has suspended chief executive Alexander Nix with immediate effect.

The move was announced this evening after the British data firm linked to Donald Trump's presidential campaign has been suspended by Facebook amid allegations it harvested personal details from more than 50 million users.

Cambridge Analytica is alleged to have been passed personal data from Facebook apps without the consent of the individuals. The Board of Cambridge Analytica announced that Mr Nix has been suspended "with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation."

They said in a statement on their website: "In the view of the Board, Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation. "We have asked Dr. Alexander Tayler to serve as acting CEO while an independent investigation is launched to review those comments and allegations.

"We have asked Julian Malins QC to lead this investigation, the findings of which the Board will share publicly in due course." Read More: Facebook probe: Data practices face transatlantic investigation as share value tumbles They continued to say the incident does not represent the firm's value.

"The Board will be monitoring the situation closely, working closely with Dr. Tayler, to ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm’s values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients," the statement said.

