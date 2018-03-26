News World News

Monday 26 March 2018

Facebook faces US federal investigation over privacy

The inquiry by the Federal Trade Commission comes in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.

The social networking site's stock plunged following the announcement (AP)
The social networking site's stock plunged following the announcement (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of scandals including whether the company engaged in “unfair acts” which cause “substantial injury” to consumers.

Facebook’s stock, which already took a big hit last week, plunged as a result.

The social media giant said the company remains “strongly committed” to protecting people’s information and that it welcomes the opportunity to answer the FTC’s questions.

News outlets reported on the FTC investigation last week, but the FTC had not confirmed it until Monday.

Facebook reached a settlement with the FTC in 2011 offering privacy assurances.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News