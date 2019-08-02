The Kennedy dynasty has been touched repeatedly by tragedy, most recently the death of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill at the age of 22.

Fabled family dynasty has been touched by tragedy

Here are some notable other instances:

– Joseph R. Kennedy Jr

Died in a plane crash during the Second World War aged 29.

– Rosemary Kennedy

Had been institutionalised since 1941 because she was mentally disabled and due to the effects of a failed lobotomy. She died in 2005.

– Kathleen Kennedy

Kathleen Kennedy (PA)

Married William John Robert Cavendish, the Marquess of Hartington. He was killed in the Second World War, she later died in a plane crash in 1948 aged 28.

– President John F. Kennedy

President John F Kennedy (PA)

Assassinated in Dallas on November 22 1963 aged 46.

– Patrick Kennedy

The president’s son Patrick was born prematurely in 1963 and died two days later, three months before his father’s assassination.

– John F. Kennedy Jr

President Kennedy’s children Caroline and John, whose hand is held by the Duke of Edinburgh, stand with other members of the party in silence before the memorial to their assassinated father at Runnymede (PA)

Killed with his wife and sister-in-law when their small plane crashed off Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, in 1999. He was 38.

– Robert F. Kennedy

Senator Robert Kennedy (PA)

Assassinated in Los Angeles in June 1968. He was 42.

– David Kennedy

RFK’s son died in 1984 of a drug overdose in a hotel after being ousted from the family holiday home at Palm Beach. He was 28.

– Joseph Kennedy

He was involved in a 1973 car accident that left a female passenger paralysed for life.

– Michael Kennedy

RFK’s son was killed in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado, aged 39.

– Edward M. Kennedy

Senator Ted Kennedy (Niall Carson/PA))

Drove a car off a bridge on Massachusetts’ Chappaquiddick Island in 1969 after a party, killing aide Mary Jo Kopechne. She was 28.

– Edward Kennedy Jr

His right leg had to be amputated in 1973 because of cancer.

– Patrick Kennedy

The former congressman sought treatment for cocaine addiction as a teenager in 1986.

– Mary Richardson Kennedy

The estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, died by suicide in May 2012 aged 52.

– Saoirse Kennedy Hill

Died aged 22.

