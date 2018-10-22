‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Willa grows into Category 5 storm

Hurricane Willa has grown into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm as it heads towards the Mexican coast south of Mazatlan.

Willa has maximum sustained winds of 150mph, though it is projected to weaken somewhat before hitting land late on Tuesday, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

It is still likely to be an extremely dangerous hurricane when it makes landfall.

