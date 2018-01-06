Ex-Toyota president instrumental in overseas drive dies aged 88

Tatsuro Toyoda, the former Toyota president who led the company's climb to become one of the world's top car makers, has died at the age of 88.

Tatsuro Toyoda, the former Toyota president who led the company's climb to become one of the world's top car makers, has died at the age of 88.

The Japanese firm said Mr Toyoda, the son of the company's founder, died on December 30 of pneumonia.

Mr Toyoda stepped down as president in 1995, while continuing in advisory posts. He was instrumental in setting up the California joint venture with US rival General Motors called NUMMI, or New United Motor Manufacturing Inc, which began production in 1984. He served as NUMMI's first president.

His father is Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded the company. A service with family has been held, but a bigger farewell is being planned, according to the firm.

He is survived by his wife, Ayako Toyoda.

Press Association