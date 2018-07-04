News World News

Wednesday 4 July 2018

Ex-premier Razak denies corruption charges

The judge approved bail worth about £190,000 in cash, and told the former prime minister to surrender his diplomatic passports.

Najib Razak, centre, arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpur (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press Reporters

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has pleaded not guilty to four charges in a corruption case brought against him by state prosecutors.

“I claim trial,” he said in a barely audible voice as he stood in the dock at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Judge Mohamad Sofian Abdul Razak approved bail at a million ringgit (£190,000) in cash, and told Najib to surrender his two diplomatic passports.

Najib Razak arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpu (YC Hiam/AP)

The criminal charges came two months after the scandal involving the indebted 1MDB state investment fund led to Najib’s shock election defeat.

At a news conference after the hearing, Najib said a trial will be “the best chance for me to clear my name after all the slander and accusations”.

The trial is set to start on February 8, subject to confirmation at a preliminary hearing next month.

