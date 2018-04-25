Ex-police officer suspected of being serial killer charged with murder

Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten said his office charged Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1980 killings of a couple.

East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer Identified and in custody: Joseph James Deangelo (72) pic.twitter.com/9fBdiziaaJ — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 25, 2018

Mr Totten said prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the former police officer.

Authorities in Sacramento County have also arrested DeAngelo on suspicion of murder in the killings of married couple Brian and Katie Maggiore in 1978.