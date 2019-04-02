News World News

Tuesday 2 April 2019

Explosion rocks elite Russian military academy

An unidentified ‘object’ went off inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St Petersburg.

Soldiers guard an entrance (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

By Associated Press Reporters

Three people have been injured in an explosion in an elite military academy in Russia, the Defence Ministry said.

Officials said an unidentified “object” went off inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St Petersburg, which trains officers for the army’s missile defence unit.

Cadets evacuate the academy (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Live footage from outside the academy showed dozens of cadets being led out of the gated compound.

A local news website, Fontanka, reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device with an equivalent of 200g of TNT.

