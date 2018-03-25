Explosion and gunfire rocks Somali capital near parliament

A huge cloud of smoke can be seen billowing over the area dotted with security checkpoints erected along a road leading to the presidential palace.

The blast comes three days after at least 14 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a car bomb blast near the Weheliye hotel on the busy Makka Almukarramah road.

Mogadishu is often targeted by the Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.