Friday 18 May 2018

Ex-Playboy model ‘jumps to death with seven-year-old son’

Officials identified the woman as Stephanie Adams and her son as Vincent after the incident at a New York hotel.

By Colleen Long

A former Playboy centrefold who was involved in a custody battle has apparently jumped with her seven-year-old son from a hotel in New York City, and both have died, according to police.

Officials said the pair – identified as Stephanie Adams and her son Vincent – checked into the penthouse suite on the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Thursday night.

They were found on a second-floor balcony at about 8.15am on Friday by workers, who called police.

Crime scene investigators arrive at the Gotham Hotel

Hotel staff said they had no information. The investigation is ongoing.

The Gotham Hotel is on 46th Street, about four blocks from Grand Central Terminal.

Press Association

