Explainer: The EU has agreed a €1.8 trillion pandemic recovery deal - but what exactly does this mean for Ireland?

European Union leaders reached an "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday - but what does this mean for Ireland?

A: Yes. For once over-used talk of “history” is justified. Three big things are happening here as a first. 1) The EU as an entity is going to world money markets itself to borrow. 2) This combined EU fire power is being used to give non-repayable grants to countries worst hit by Covid 19. 3) It’s big stuff: the EU Covid 19 fund totals €750bn. Grants amount to €390bn and loans €360bn.

Q: What is the relevance to ordinary citizens?

A: It is hoped this will stave off mass long-term recession. In the wake of coronavirus the EU’s 460 million citizens faced the biggest economic downturn in the bloc’s 63-year existence with massive job losses.

The plan is that this pump-priming by the EU’s combined resources can head off that calamity. Already, international money markets have responded positively and borrowing rates for Italy, which was among the worst hit, dipped to a new low rate.

Q: What is the story with the EU’s seven year €1.07tn budget?

A: To give continuity the EU leaders agree funding in blocks of seven years and the next one starts in January 2021 lasting until December 2027. The emphasis is on reducing carbon emissions, developing a digital economy, and protecting the environment.

This budget deal was very late for various reasons. Detailed rules for various schemes like science research, farming and regional and social grants, take a long time to be written and approved.

The devil will be in the details of many of these plans for member states including Ireland. From that standpoint the battles are only starting.

Q: What were the summit rows about? And will they have long-term damaging fall-out?

North European states led by Netherlands, fought to impose tough fund rules and reduce grant amounts with more repayable loans. Many states also wanted human rights clauses on funding for countries like Hungary and Poland.

Compromises saw the overall grants cut from €500bn to €390bn. Any member state can object if a funded country breaks economic rules – but an investigative process here is time-limited to three months. On the human rights issue, a number of countries constituting “a qualified majority” under EU rules can trigger investigations.

These rows were to be expected. The issues are vital for all involved and compromises had to meet 27 countries’ special demands. Normal business should and can resume.

Q: So, how much can Ireland hope to get?

A It’s not decided yet – but some details are evident. When the draft plan was first announced by the policy-guiding EU Commission Ireland’s potential take was put at a disappointing €3bn.

Irish Ministers and diplomats have been fighting that one ever since. A big problem was that the allocations which gave Italy and Spain the lion’s share were based on pre-coronavirus economic data.

Two things now should increase Ireland’s share. First is a new €5bn Brexit emergency fund for countries and sectors worst hit by the UK’s departure. Second is the holding back of 30pc of funds until 2021 and 2022 to see how badly national economies are hit.

Q: What about traditional EU farm, regional and social funds which have benefited Ireland for decades?

A: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted that farm funds will be safeguarded. But amid all the haggling, and moving funds about to meet various demands, there are fears about the future of these “traditional” EU grant programmes. This is where the real fight will be for Ireland.