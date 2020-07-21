| 16.7°C Dublin

Explainer: The EU has agreed a €1.8 trillion pandemic recovery deal - but what exactly does this mean for Ireland?

After five days of bitter haggling EU leaders have all dubbed their €1.8tn funding deal 'historic.' But how relevant is it for ordinary people? And how much will Ireland get? John Downing explains.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) elbow bumps the President of the European Council Charles Michel (R) during an EU summit. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

European Union leaders reached an "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies at a pre-dawn meeting on Tuesday - but what does this mean for Ireland?

Q: Is the outcome really 'historic'?

A: Yes. For once over-used talk of “history” is justified. Three big things are happening here as a first. 1) The EU as an entity is going to world money markets itself to borrow. 2) This combined EU fire power is being used to give non-repayable grants to countries worst hit by Covid 19. 3) It’s big stuff: the EU Covid 19 fund totals €750bn. Grants amount to €390bn and loans €360bn.