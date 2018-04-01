Expelled Russian diplomats return from US amid spy dispute

Russian news agencies say the plane that landed at Vnukovo Airport on Sunday was carrying diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Washington.

A separate flight with diplomats and families from the New York consulate and Russia’s United Nations mission was expected later in the day.

.@PressSec: #Russia's decision to expel American diplomats only further deteriorates the US-Russia relationship. The US responded appropriately in the expulsion of undeclared Russia Intel officers after the deadly attack in the U.K. pic.twitter.com/28T6eDwbvy — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) March 30, 2018

The United States last week ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave, part of a widespread expulsion of diplomats by Britain and some of its allies in connection with the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.