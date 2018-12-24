News World News

Monday 24 December 2018

Ex-Pakistan PM Sharif gets seven years for corruption

Nawaz Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.

Nawaz Sharif (KM Chaudary/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in prison for corruption and acquitted in a second case.

The verdict came after Sharif was removed from power last year over corruption allegations.

Sharif, who was serving his third stint as prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

He is accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

Supporters of Nawaz Sharif shout slogans against the government outside an accountability court in Islamabad (BK Bangash/AP)

Sharif was arrested after the ruling was announced.

He can appeal against the verdict.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London.

He appealed against that sentence and was released on bail in September.

