Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan

Exit polls in Japan show Prime Minster Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition is certain to secure the majority of 124 seats contested in upper house elections.

Japanese media released result projections shortly after polls closed at 8pm on Sunday.

Public broadcaster NHK says Mr Abe’s ruling bloc is sure to win 63 seats, and may reach the two-thirds super majority needed to propose a constitutional revision.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (Carl Court/PA)

Mr Abe hopes to gain enough seats to boost chances for revising the constitution, his long-cherished goal before his term ends in 2021.

Sunday’s election was for the less powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers.

The upper house does not choose the prime minister.

