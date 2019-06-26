Ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Benjamin Netanyahu
Mr Barak, 77, was premier from 1999 to 2000.
Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Barak has announced he is returning to politics and is forming a new party that will aim to unseat prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections.
Speaking at a Tel Aviv press conference on Wednesday, Mr Barak called for an end to “Netanyahu’s rule with the radicals, racists and corrupt, with the Messianists and his corrupt leadership”.
The 77-year-old Mr Barak, who was once Mr Netanyahu’s army commander, served as military chief and then prime minister from 1999-2000.
Most recently, he served as Mr Netanyahu’s defence minister.
He retired from politics in 2013, but has been an outspoken critic of Mr Netanyahu since.
Israel will hold a second parliamentary election in September after Mr Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition following April’s vote.
Press Association