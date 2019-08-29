Ex-FBI director violated policies in handling of Trump memos – US watchdog

Former FBI director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with US president Donald Trump, the US Justice Department’s inspector general has said.

The watchdog office said Mr Comey broke FBI rules by giving a memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter.

The office also said Mr Comey failed to notify the FBI after he was fired that he had retained some of the memos in a safe at home.

The watchdog said James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos on President Donald Trump (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Mr Comey wrote a series of memos about conversations with Mr Trump he said unnerved him.

He said he wanted to make a record of the interactions because he was concerned Mr Trump might later lie about them, and that he wanted to make the contents of one of the memos public in hopes of triggering the appointment of a special counsel to lead the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The US Justice Department has already decided that it will not prosecute Mr Comey over the matter.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”—ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Lawyers for Mr Comey did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

But Mr Comey himself noted on Twitter that the inspector general found no evidence that Mr Comey or his lawyers had ever shared any classified information with the news media.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice,” he wrote.

He also added: “And to all those who’ve spent two years talking about me “going to jail” or being a “liar and a leaker”_ask yourselves why you still trust people who gave you bad info for so long, including the president.”

PA Media