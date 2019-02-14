Ex-boxing champion jailed for assaulting police during yellow vest protests
Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, was jailed for a year.
A former French boxer who was filmed attacking riot police officers during the yellow vest protests has been jailed for assault.
The judge brushed aside calls for a tougher sentence and gave the 37-year-old lenient terms that will allow him to work during the day.
The videos from the January 5 incidents triggered an outpouring of comments either praising Dettinger as a hero of the yellow vest movement or lambasting him as a vicious attacker.
Dettinger has been in custody since turning himself in after the attack.
Clashes hit Paris during the 13th straight week of yellow vest protests on Saturday.
