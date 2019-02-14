News World News

Thursday 14 February 2019

Ex-boxing champion jailed for assaulting police during yellow vest protests

Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, was jailed for a year.

Thousands have taken part in the yellow vest protests (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A former French boxer who was filmed attacking riot police officers during the yellow vest protests has been jailed for assault.

Christophe Dettinger, a former French champion in the light heavyweight category, was given a one-year prison sentence on Wednesday night.

The judge brushed aside calls for a tougher sentence and gave the 37-year-old lenient terms that will allow him to work during the day.

Karine Dettinger, the wife of former boxer Christophe Dettinger, attended the court (Thibault Camus/AP)

The videos from the January 5 incidents triggered an outpouring of comments either praising Dettinger as a hero of the yellow vest movement or lambasting him as a vicious attacker.

Dettinger has been in custody since turning himself in after the attack.

Clashes hit Paris during the 13th straight week of yellow vest protests on Saturday.

Press Association

