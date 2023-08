Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks towards the US Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump, on January 6 2021 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for spearheading an attack on the US Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.