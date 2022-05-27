Ex-Louvre boss charged over antiquities scandal

The Louvre Museum’s former director has been charged as part of a police investigation into the trafficking of antiquities from the Middle East.

Jean-Luc Martinez faces prosecution for fraud following an investigation into objects bought by the Louvre’s Abu Dhabi branch and the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art that has led to a €2.8m 2,000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus being seized by US authorities.

Mr Martinez, who was director of the Louvre from 2013 to 2021, was questioned by French police and yesterday charged with “complicity in organised fraud”.

The long-running inquiry relates to objects that authorities suspect were obtained during unrest caused by the Arab Spring revolts.

The investigation, led by the Central Office for the Fight against Traffic in Cultural Goods, was launched in 2018 after the Louvre’s outpost in Abu Dhabi obtained an ancient Egyptian engraved stone and other works, and the golden sarcophagus was sold to the Met in New York. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]