Ex-footballer Graeme Souness completes charity swim across English Channel
By Hannah Cottrell, PA
Former footballer and TV pundit Graeme Souness has completed a 21-mile charity swim across the English Channel.
Latest World News
Ex-footballer Graeme Souness completes charity swim across English Channel
Planned Islamist attack on Vienna Pride parade foiled
Rob Burrow pushed around Leeds fun run course by daughters on Father’s Day
Tennis player with congenital limb difference ‘confident’ thanks to prosthetic
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
‘Silvio Berlusconi was the direct opposite of a statesman’ say Italians
Vladimir Putin carries Russia back to darkness of Stalin’s tyranny
Debauchery, boozing and cover-up in Boris’s No 10 during Covid
Ex-music teacher ‘over the moon’ after charity single leads to OBE
Top Stories
How the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw unfolded after disastrous day for Connacht football
Joe Brolly: How we are becoming estranged from the game we once loved
Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian amid claims her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal was ‘staged’
‘Best gig in the world’ – Daithí Ó Sé and other Irish stars celebrate Father’s Day
Latest NewsMore
How the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw unfolded after disastrous day for Connacht football
Ex-footballer Graeme Souness completes charity swim across English Channel
Take That star Howard Donald banned from Pride festival after liking anti-LGBTQ+ tweets
Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian amid claims her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal was ‘staged’
Kiwi Pijnaker finds home away from home in Sligo after European odyssey
Andrew Moran ‘hoping to impress’ as Ireland U21s prepare for Kuwait friendly
Latest | Thunderstorms and heavy rain to drench Ireland as Status Orange warning issued for three counties
Darragh Canavan hits ten points for Tyrone in All-Ireland series draw with Westmeath
Planned Islamist attack on Vienna Pride parade foiled
‘The f***ing grifters’ – Top Spotify exec slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after podcast deal ends