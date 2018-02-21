Ex Dyson chief Max Conze to spearhead German media group

Max Conze, the former Dyson boss who settled a legal battle with the UK engineering giant, has been made chief executive of Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE.

The 48-year-old will join the European TV group from June 1, taking the reins from CEO Thomas Ebeling who will leave his position on Thursday.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE holds a string of TV stations including SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku. The group employs 6,000 staff and is based at Unterfohring near Munich.

The appointment comes as the global television industry endures a major shake-up as streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon rock the financial models of traditional broadcasters.

In a statement, Mr Conze said: “Entertainment has always excited me. The digital transformation of this industry combined with the commerce business makes ProSiebenSat1 unique. “Together with my fellow executive board members and all of the ProSiebenSat 1 team, I look forward to bringing all my energy to shape the future of ProSiebenSat1 behind its three-pillar-strategy entertainment – content production – commerce.”

Mr Conze is understood have secured a multimillion-pound settlement with Dyson in December following a legal dispute over allegations that he disclosed secret company information and used the firm’s resources to his benefit. However, the ex-chief denied the allegations and said Dyson was trying to distract attention away from claims that he was looking to issue against the firm.

Mr Conze spent 17 years at consumer goods group Procter & Gamble before joining Dyson in 2011, where he was chief executive and chairman of the executive board for six years.

Werner Brandt, supervisory board chairman

During his tenure, Dyson’s earnings and revenues tripled. Werner Brandt, chairman of the supervisory board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: “Max Conze has extensive international management experience in various industries.

“He also successfully implemented the digital transformation at Dyson, turning the company into a rapidly expanding global technology corporation. “With his innovative power and marketing expertise, he will take ProSiebenSat.1 to new heights.”

Conrad Albert, deputy CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, will become interim chairman of the firm until Mr Conze takes up his post.

Press Association