Ex-Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson says giving evidence in phone hacking case ‘humiliating’
Jess Glass
Actress Nikki Sanderson became emotional as she described the “humiliating” process of giving evidence in her High Court claim against the Mirror’s publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering.
Latest World News
Ex-Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson says giving evidence in phone hacking case ‘humiliating’
Breaking | Woman who took abortion pills after legal time limit is jailed for 28 months
Niall Horan joins latest episode of Trainspotting With Francis Bourgeois
Silvio Berlusconi obituary: Buccaneering billionaire, politician and ‘bunga bunga’ king, dies aged 86
One of Hong Kong's giant rubber ducks deflates just hours after appearing
Parades take place around the world as Pride month kicks off
Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
University student runs 2,000 miles along A-road in Bristol
Breaking | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Mural celebrates black blood donors as NHS calls for more in sickle cell fight
Top Stories
Man who sexually assaulted woman as she walked her dog in a park is jailed for six years
Judge tells estranged couple with €500k in cryptocurrency they will bankrupt each other with ‘monster’ legal battles
Man who drove into bus lane too early killing ‘much-loved’ grandfather (61) avoids jail
Man with 124 previous convictions jailed for punching garda ‘out of the blue’
Latest NewsMore
Ex-Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson says giving evidence in phone hacking case ‘humiliating’
Black Panther star Tenoch Huerta denies accusation of sexual assault
‘There is so much evidence missing – it’s staggering,’ lawyer tells inquest into death of Coast Guard volunteer Caitriona Lucas
AA calls for compulsory helmets and registration for e-scooters after rider spotted on M50
Women of Honour: Allegations of abuse in Defence Forces will ‘linger and fester’ for decades unless tribunal established
Judge tells estranged couple with €500k in cryptocurrency they will bankrupt each other with ‘monster’ legal battles
‘It’s the f***ing feud’ – court hears of Ross Hutch’s anguished words to gardaí after cousin Gareth Hutch died in hail of bullets
IRA terrorist being considered for parole here has his objection to his extradition to the North dismissed
Pat Spillane ranks his top eight in this year’s race for Sam Maguire
Leaving Cert video Analysis - Irish (Higher) Paper 1