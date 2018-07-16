News World News

Monday 16 July 2018

'Everything from trade to military to missiles to China' - Trump outlines agenda as Helsinki summit gets underway

Trump says getting along with Russia 'a good thing' as the leaders meet in Helsinki

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin react as they shake hands during their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Russia's Vladimir Putin told US president Donald Trump at the start of their summit in Helsinki that it was time to talk about relations between Moscow and Washington.

Putin also suggested they should discuss difficult multi-national issues.

"There are enough of them for us to start paying attention," he said, sitting next to Trump.

During his opening remarks ahead of the summit Trump said getting along with Russia would be a "good thing, not a bad thing", in opening remarks in front of media before his closed-door summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

"Most importantly we have a lot of good things to talk about," he said.

The two will talk about "everything from trade to military to missiles to China. We’ll be talking a little bit about China. Our mutual friend president Xi," Trump said.

More to follow...

Reuters

