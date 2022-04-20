| -1.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Every second counts as Ukrainians prepare for battle of Donbas

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Dominic Nicholls

Time, as military commanders throughout history would likely attest, is the soldier’s enemy. When you are fighting a war, there is never enough of it.

The battle for the Donbas is likely to hinge on that maxim and could well favour the Ukrainians.

Most Watched

Privacy