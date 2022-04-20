Every second counts as Ukrainians prepare for battle of Donbas

Time, as military commanders throughout history would likely attest, is the soldier’s enemy. When you are fighting a war, there is never enough of it.

The battle for the Donbas is likely to hinge on that maxim and could well favour the Ukrainians.

After the mauling the Russian army took in the north of Ukraine following the botched invasion on February 24, at least 22 battalion tactical groups (about 15,000 troops) are undergoing “reconstitution” in Belarus, according to a senior US defence official.

Reconstitution consists of regenerating (ie, fixing) the vehicles and soldiers broken by combat and reorganising the fighting units to adjust the relative numbers of infantry, tanks, engineers and other military capabilities.

A Western official said it would take Russia a minimum of three weeks to reconstitute to even the most basic standard. That was two weeks ago. It will be to Ukraine’s advantage – just – if the few Russian advances over the weekend are the prelude to a major ground offensive in the Donbas.

Much has been made of Vladimir Putin’s desire to show military success by May 9, the date for Russia’s annual Victory Parade in Moscow marking the country’s success in World War II.

Of course, if that date passes with his forces still bogged down in the assault on the country’s neighbour, Putin will claim it had never mattered at all.

However, symbolism does matter to him. The nine battalion tactical groups currently being exhausted, squeezing the tactically irrelevant last pocket of Ukrainian resistance from Mariupol, shows that.

They will not be ready for new missions in the Donbas any time soon.

Russia’s military commanders will be desperate for more time: to rest, train and hope the soggy ground hardens as summer approaches, better to allow tanks and other armoured vehicles to use their speed and manoeuvrability over open ground.

Russia now has 76 battalion tactical groups in Ukraine. It is significantly less than the 125 Western officials say Moscow invaded with.

Military commanders will always welcome fresh troops, but if the extra 11 fighting units are conscripts, or incorrectly structured for the fight they are about to be thrown into, the additional numbers will count for little.

Russia has probably fewer than 50,000 troops available in the country to tackle about 40,000 of Ukraine’s best trained and equipped forces.

This is nowhere near the 3:1 force ratio military experience says that an attacker needs to overwhelm a defender (more likely 5:1 in this situation, given the terrain and skill of the Ukrainian soldiers).

General Alexander Dvornikov, Moscow’s newly appointed theatre commander, will need to display strategic brilliance to overcome these shortcomings and time is not on his side.

His plan will need to imbue his army with a tactical nous it has hitherto shown itself to be incapable of possessing.

As Gen Dvornikov battles the calendar and his boss to get troops ready, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, will also be acutely conscious of the passage of time.

The battle for the Donbas will likely see more “conventional” fighting. Tanks and other armoured vehicles should be freer to roam, combining with infantry and artillery to concentrate force at points of weakness and exploit opportunities.

Ukraine’s 10 brigades are dug in deep along the “line of control” dividing Kyiv’s troops from Russian separatist regions. They have had eight years since Moscow’s last incursions to properly engineer their defensive positions.

Command posts, which I have visited, resemble heavily fortified underground car parks. Blast walls and layers of overhead cover protect soldiers planning the battles alongside those having to fight them. Firing positions on the surface are well-protected.

And they will need to be. Should Russia manage to unseat such a position, it will be incredibly hard for the Ukrainians to maintain their hold on the region.

Their race with time is to get the heavy weaponry promised by the West into position.

A US defence department spokesman believes it “won’t take very long” to train Ukrainian military instructors on the 18 American-supplied howitzer artillery systems that are being sent in the latest weapons’ shipment.

Ukraine will welcome the additional weapons – which take to $1.7bn (£1.58bn) the total value of aid so far supplied by Washington since February 24 – but might ask, given their very existence depends on it, how “won’t take very long” is to be interpreted.

Whether you are fighting for an unhinged idea of security or for your country’s right to exist, every second counts.