South Carolina’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

South Carolina’s governor has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coast as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

Evacuations ordered for parts of South Carolina as Dorian closes in

Gov Henry McMaster’s order goes into effect from noon on Monday, when state troopers will begin reversing lanes so that people can all head inland on major coastal highways.

The SCDOT Call Center has been activated to provide road information #HurricaneDorian2019

855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368) toll free pic.twitter.com/guaCRVPKYv — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 1, 2019

The order covers nearly one million people, many of whom are evacuating for the fourth time in four years.

Gov McMaster says he knows some people will not be happy having to leave their home.

But he says “we believe we can keep everyone alive”.

Here are the 5 PM EDT 09/1 Key Messages on Hurricane #Dorian. New Storm Surge and Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued for portions of the Florida east coast. The latest full advisory is available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ucI3jokX8G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

The National Hurricane Centre forecasts the centre of Dorian is to stay off shore while paralleling the South Carolina coast starting on Wednesday afternoon.

But a small error in the forecast could send the eye and strongest winds into the state.

PA Media