EU’s Verhofstadt says Commons Brexit debates make better TV than Premier League

The European parliament’s top Brexit official has said, despite the chaos in British politics, the UK has given the continent one great thing: an amazing TV show.

Guy Verhofstadt compared the live transmission of the often raucous debates on Brexit in the House of Commons to Premier League football, which is transmitted around the world.

The Belgian politician said the Brexit debate sessions “have become more popular even than the matches in the Premier League in Europe”.

Speaker John Bercow has become a familiar face on the world’s TV screens (House of Commons/PA)

He went on with the metaphor, saying “the only difference is that it is always a draw there in the House of Commons”.

That was an apparent reference to the repeated stalemates over Brexit that have paralysed British politics.

Mr Verhofstadt was hopeful that talks on Wednesday between Prime Minister Theresa May and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn would finally yield a breakthrough.

Press Association