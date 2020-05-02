Eurostar says its passengers must wear face masks

Eurostar says all its passengers must wear face masks as a safeguard against Covid-19, effective from Monday.

In a tweet in French and in English, the international high-speed train service says the policy will apply to both its trains and its stations, “in line with guidelines announced by the French and Belgian governments”.

It warned passengers without a mask could be refused travel.

Important update: From 4 May, passengers must wear a face mask or face covering in our stations and on board, in line with guidelines from the French and Belgian governments. Find out more here:https://t.co/mahsEnm8Hg. — Eurostar (@Eurostar) May 2, 2020

It says any mask is “suitable” if it effectively covers the nose and mouth.

The company has dramatically reduced its services connecting Brussels with Paris and London.

There are currently only four trains a day.

PA Media