European Union’s Guy Verhofstadt hails ‘Brexit revolt’ in UK

The European Parliament’s top Brexit official has said that “we see for the moment a real Brexit revolt” in the United Kingdom, with over five million people signing an online petition to revoke Britain’s decision to leave the EU and a million taking to the streets to stay in the EU.

Guy Verhofstadt said he felt especially encouraged by the vote in the House of Commons seizing more control over the stalled Brexit process.

Time is running out. A disastrous no-deal #Brexit is more likely than ever. It is now up to the UK Parliament to deliver a cross-party majority for a positive future EU-UK relationship. The door of the @Europarl_EN remains open to a closer relationship. https://t.co/C2Ruz8ZGwX — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 25, 2019

That has set up a series of votes this week that could dramatically alter the course of the UK’s departure.

Mr Verhofstadt said: “It is possible now to work in Britain toward a cross-party alliance.”

He added: “I hope it will lead to a proposal that can be backed by a majority (in Westminster).”

Press Association