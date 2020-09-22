European Union postpones summit after EU Council president goes into quarantine

The European Union has postponed its summit for a week because EU Council president Charles Michel has gone into quarantine after a close collaborator was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Spokesman Barend Leyts said Mr Michel “today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for Covid”.

Mr Leyts said the European Council chief is “respecting Belgian rules” and has “gone into quarantine as of today”.

The summit, originally set for Thursday and Friday, aims to address issues as wide-ranging as Brexit negotiations, climate change and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights.

Preparations for the meeting were in full swing when Mr Michel made the sudden announcement.

He postponed the summit by a week, to October 1-2.

Live summits with the leaders of EU nations coming to Brussels only resumed over the summer. Throughout the spring, they met through video conferences while staying in their own capitals.

The postponement is a setback to the EU leaders’ hope for a return to normality

