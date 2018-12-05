News World News

Wednesday 5 December 2018

European authorities launch crackdown on Italian mob

Several arrests have been linked to the ‘ndrangheta.

Police carry out a raid in Duisburg, western Germany (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Authorities are conducting co-ordinated raids in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in a crackdown on the Italian mafia.

German federal police said there had been multiple arrests in the early morning raids on premises linked to the ‘ndrangheta, a southern Italy-based organised crime group.

In Germany the focus was on the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands and Belgium, and Bavaria to the south.

Authorities conducted coordinated raids in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands (AP)

Police said the operation is being coordinated by Eurojust, a European unit established to fight cross-border organised crime.

A news conference has been scheduled for later in the day in The Hague.

